Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.