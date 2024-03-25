UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

