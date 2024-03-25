UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Compass Point

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

