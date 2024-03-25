UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.99

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 3124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
