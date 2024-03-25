Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,882,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.17 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

