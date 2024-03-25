United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.61

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.
United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNTN remained flat at $18.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.92.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Tennessee Bankshares
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.