Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 342,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.41. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 414,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.