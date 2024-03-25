USDB (USDB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.19 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded up 4% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001446 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $192.60 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.0083101 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $18,186,988.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

