Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VALE. Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.