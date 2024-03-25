Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $173.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.