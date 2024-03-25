Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of VALN opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Valneva has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

