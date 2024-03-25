VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 0.4% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.60 and last traded at $228.60. 1,889,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,076,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.64.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.