Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.66. The stock had a trading volume of 234,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,469. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.