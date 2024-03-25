Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

