Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
