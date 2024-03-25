Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,390,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,669,964 shares.The stock last traded at $72.43 and had previously closed at $72.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

