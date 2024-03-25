Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $258.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $363.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

