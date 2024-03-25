Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $258.34. 1,320,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,838. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.