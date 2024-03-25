Veralto Co. (VLTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.37.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

