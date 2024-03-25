Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLTO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

