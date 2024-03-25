Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. 7,842,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.