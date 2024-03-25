Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 1.9% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.10. 729,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,196. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

