Vert Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vert Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up about 2.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

ESS stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.53. 310,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.29 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

