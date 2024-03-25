Vert Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vert Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

