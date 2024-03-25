Vert Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Macerich accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after buying an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,964 shares of company stock worth $2,599,830 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macerich Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.70. 979,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,691. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

