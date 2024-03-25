Vert Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up about 1.3% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 478,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,415. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

