Vert Asset Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 470,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

