Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,143,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,857 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

