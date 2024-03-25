Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.