Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 3.5% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,043. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

