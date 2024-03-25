W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on April 15th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,107,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

