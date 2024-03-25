Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.1 %

WD opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

