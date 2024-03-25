WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.12.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

