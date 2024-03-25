Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.
Insider Transactions at Waypoint REIT
In related news, insider Hadyn Stephens purchased 129,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($208,865.72). Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Waypoint REIT Company Profile
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
