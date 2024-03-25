WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $211.69. 730,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

