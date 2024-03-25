WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

