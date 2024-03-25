WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $803,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $4,751,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $747,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 481,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

