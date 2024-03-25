Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.