Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.29

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $117.92, with a volume of 54894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 264,284 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 58.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

