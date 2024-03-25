Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $57.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.