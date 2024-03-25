Wedbush Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,522.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,882.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,579.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,248.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,609.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

