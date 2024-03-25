Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $85.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NRG opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

