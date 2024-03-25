Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

WERN opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after buying an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

