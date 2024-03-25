WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

