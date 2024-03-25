Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Buys C$174,068.67 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$174,068.67.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:WRG traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.84. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. Western Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Energy Services last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile



Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

