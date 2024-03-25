Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

WTE traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.40. 27,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$22.73 and a one year high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

