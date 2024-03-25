Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $38.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,632,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,702,000 after buying an additional 1,768,676 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

