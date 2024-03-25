Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.77

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 425029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

