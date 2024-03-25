Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 1,319,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,900,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

