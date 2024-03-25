Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

WTFC opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

