WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.13

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 45400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 65.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 137.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 97.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.